Bethel “isolates” in the immigration policy of the European Union

An angry Xavier Bettel (DP) arrived in Brussels on Thursday for an EU summit. There, many of the EU’s 27 heads of state and government exhorted themselves to appear more difficult in immigration cases – Although the youngest Tragedy in the Mediterranean.

Even the right-wing conservative prime ministers of Hungary and Poland wanted to reverse the EU’s decision two weeks ago, Under it, all EU countries take responsibility for some of the refugees who arrive in the union.

On the other hand, countries like Austria want to try to “make the EU more and more bulwark altogether,” according to a source involved in the EU’s migration policy negotiations.

Poland and Hungary want to impose unanimity

“There are repeated attempts to issue resolutions that are not satisfied with the EU summit in order to prevent it there.” Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel lamented upon his arrival at the Council of the European Union.

In fact, this is consistent with the Warsaw-Budapest strategy on migration and environment issues: since EU-wide ministers in these regions have a qualified majority from among member states to make decisions, they can sometimes be overridden – which was the case with the last agreement on system reform. Asylum in the European Union is the case two weeks ago. Poland and Hungary are trying to raise the issue to the summit level to discuss it there again. feature? The rule of unanimity prevails among the heads of state and government of the European Union.

In this regard, Bettel warned that “the decisions that have been taken cannot be reversed.” The prime minister added that Warsaw and Budapest were only interested in “obstructing everything”.

For me, human rights and international law are the foundation. Xavier Bethel prime minister

Bittle was also exasperated by some of the ideas being put forth by the “puritans” in the room in order to free themselves from the responsibility of accepting people seeking protection according to the rules. “For me, human rights and international law are the foundation,” he said. In doing so he criticized the proposal made by Vienna, Copenhagen and The Hague that the EU should imitate the British “Rwanda model”.

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel arrives in Brussels upset. © Photo: AFP

This is a partnership between the UK and Rwanda which provides that people who have entered the UK irregularly – regardless of their origin and without having their asylum claim checked – are detained and deported to Rwanda as soon as possible. They must then apply for asylum there. Coincidentally, at the same time as the start of the EU summit, the Court of Appeal in London decided That the plan of the Conservative government in London is illegal.

Beetle is worried about turning right

In general, Xavier Bettel is frustrated that the vast majority of EU countries are now relentlessly seeking isolation: “I have a feeling of alienation when I say that the EU is in fact used to breaking down walls rather than building new ones.”

The general shift to the right – even within moderate parties – is cause for concern. Prime Minister Patel said that the issue of immigration will reveal this trend. “The central parties that think they should imitate the extremists are making very short-term calculations,” he said in Brussels. The prime minister continued, “In the long term, this will only strengthen extremist parties. We have to stand by our values ​​- even if they are not always popular.”

The Democratic Party politician lamented that the increasing normalization of far-right parties had become evident in the meantime. Bittle noted that 20 years ago, there was still a tendency to treat EU governments with far-right parties (the Austrian government at the time) as pariahs. “So today there will be a lot of roommates that I can’t talk to.”

The prime minister concluded that the EU must completely reconsider the issue of migration if it is to save lives: “If we continue to build castles everywhere, the only thing left to reach Europe is the sea. But it is very dangerous. So it makes sense to create Organized migration pathways.