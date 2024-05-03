Invictus Games: Prince Harry has to choose between the UK and the USA

Prince Harry is spoiled for choice: Washington, D.C. and Birmingham are vying for the honor of hosting the 2027 Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games will be held in 2027 as well Prince Harry (39) The Old Home, Great Britain, or in Harry's new home, the United States of America. On May 1st he was there Invictus Games Foundation on X, formerly Twitter, The shortlist of cities currently shortlisted to host the 2027 Invictus Games is known: Washington DC and Birmingham.

As Invictus Games Foundation Chairman Lord Allen said, both cities have “created different but very exciting applications”. Accordingly, the US capital is said to have focused on the George Washington University campus, while Birmingham has focused on the National Exposition Center. They say they are looking forward to the next stage of the selection process. A final decision on where the 2027 Invictus Games will be held is expected at the end of July.

Prince Harry isn't choosing sides

This decision is made through a lengthy selection process, and not by Prince Harry. The prince has problems choosing between his old and new home, He recently confessed to People. The question was whether to root for the American or British team in the competition. Harry's diplomatic response was: “I feel I have a special relationship with all the teams and I'm more for the sport than for the winning. So I don't take sides.”

The sports tournament for injured and disabled soldiers, veterans, and disabled people, which was launched in 2014, has already been held in both countries: the first Invictus Games were held in London in 2014, and the second was held in Orlando in 2016. The Games have already been held in Germany: in 2023 will be held in Düsseldorf. The eighth edition of the Invictus Games will be held in 2027.

The next Invictus Games will be held in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada in February 2025. This time for the first time with winter sports such as alpine skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, cross-country skiing and wheelchair curling. (mia/spot)

