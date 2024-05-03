AOC Graphic Pro U3: A new color-accurate monitor series for creative people

Display specialist AOC has launched a new series of monitors called “Graphic Pro U3” specifically for photographers, visual artists, designers, editors, TV creators, producers and gaming professionals. According to the manufacturer, the new monitor series features exceptional color accuracy, innovative features, versatile USB-C connectivity and a slim design.

The series range currently includes three models: two 68.6 cm (27″) displays – the Q27U3CV with QHD resolution and the U27U3CV with 4K UHD resolution – as well as the larger 80 cm (31.5″) U32U3CV with 4K UHD resolution.

Color accuracy and hardware calibration

The Graphic Pro U3 series features amazing color accuracy with a color difference value of DeltaE < 2. This ensures that every color is accurately reproduced. With 98% DCI-P3 color space coverage, these displays also offer a wide color gamut that enables brilliant, vibrant visuals.

The highlight of the Graphic Pro U3 is the Calman Ready certification. This proves that the monitors are able to communicate directly with Portrait Displays’ Calman color calibration software. Models can take advantage of automatic calibration (AutoCal) features with Calman software, allowing for easy, accurate and quick calibration of the monitor for precise color accuracy. This calibration allows control of the RGB triplet at the scale level and the creation of 1D/3D LUT profiles for optimal image performance. Compared to custom ICC profiles that only adjust the image, the advantage of the 1D/3D LUT (look-up table) solution is live display calibration at the hardware level, which dramatically improves color accuracy.

VARIETY OF CONNECTIONS: One cable is all you need.

Easy connectivity is essential in creative workflows that often use graphics tablets, card readers, fast external drives, and other peripherals. Therefore, the monitors in the “Graphic Pro U3” series are equipped with a wide range of connections to meet these requirements, including: HDMI 1.4/2.0, DisplayPort 1.4 and a versatile USB-C hub with an RJ-45 Ethernet input for a wired network (LAN). The hub is compatible with USB 3.2 Gen2 and offers a bandwidth of 10 Gb/s. It features a USB-C downstream port that supports DisplayPort Alt mode for display expansion, 96W Power Delivery, an Ethernet passthrough, a second USB-C downstream port with 15W Power Delivery, and four USB-A ports for using additional peripherals. Devices.

The U27U3CV and U32U3CV models also have a third USB-C downstream port for their KVM switch, allowing a keyboard and mouse connected to the USB hub to be swapped between different computers connected to the monitor’s two USB-C ports at the same time, so it can switch back and forth.

The Q27U3CV also features a DisplayPort output and supports HBR3’s high-bandwidth DisplayPort for multiple sequential displays.

Stylish design and convenient adjustment options

All models feature a slim and modern design that won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2023. For creative professionals, an attractive display is always a source of inspiration. All models in the Graphic Pro U3 series feature a slim, modern design that won the prestigious 2023 Red Dot Design Award and is a stylish addition to any creative workplace.

The displays can be height adjusted, tilted, swivel and swivel by 150mm using the convenient stand. All models come in recyclable packaging with paper insert inside, complying with the latest environmental regulations.

Three screen models feature

The Graphic Pro U3 series is launching in three Calman Ready certified models:

Q27U3CV – 27-inch (68.6 cm) IPS panel with QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, 60/75 Hz refresh rate and VESA DisplayHDR 400. 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 input, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 output, 1x RJ-45, 2x USB – C (1 up, 1 down) and 4 USB-A ports plus 2 x 3W speakers.

U27U3CV – 27-inch (68.6 cm) Nano IPS panel with crisp 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and VESA DisplayHDR 400. Four-sided frameless design for greater focus in multi-monitor setups. 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x RJ-45, 3x USB-C (1 upstream, 2 downstream) and 4x USB-A ports, KVM switch, and 2x 3W speakers.

U32U3CV: 31.5-inch (80cm) Nano IPS panel with 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and VESA DisplayHDR 400. 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x RJ-45, 3x USB-C (1 up (2 down), 4 USB-A ports, KVM switch, 2x 3W speakers.

Prices and availability

The three monitors in AOC’s new “Graphic Pro U3” series will be priced from July 2024 (however, Excl. VAT and ARF) may be available:

AOC Q27U3CV: 369 francs/euros

AOC U27U3CV: 499 francs/euros

AOC U32U3CV: 659 francs/euros

