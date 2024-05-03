England women’s cricket coach uses artificial intelligence to select team

AI fan: England women’s cricket coach John Lewis (Patrick Hamilton)

England women’s cricket coach John Lewis revealed on Friday that he uses artificial intelligence to help select the team, saying the technology helped his team overcome the Ashes last season.

Lewis first became aware of the work of London-based PSi when he took charge of the UP Warriorz franchise in the Indian Women’s Super League.

Now, the 48-year-old former England paceman uses the company to help him make his decisions on squad composition, squad balance and in-game match-ups between players.

The system plots expected results depending on the configuration of each side.

“I can send several different lineups to PSi in London, and I think they run about 250,000 simulations for every team I send, with all the different permutations that can happen during the game,” he said.

“We are able to run simulated teams versus simulated opponents to give us an idea of ​​how these teams will stack up against each other.

“I came across it during my time at UP Warriorz and it is something I looked at and thought could add some value to the England women’s cricket team.”

Lewis said he still favors a “people-first approach” but added: “What data can do is give you a really objective view of what could happen and what has happened previously. I think it will help with borderline decision making in terms of choice.” And confrontations.”

Lewis, who spoke to England Rugby Union coach Steve Borthwick about his use of the PSi model, said the system proved its value when his team drew in the multi-format women’s Ashes series last season against arch-rivals Australia.

“There was one selection in particular last year, a period of the Ashes that we targeted as a team,” said Lewis, speaking when announcing England’s squad for the T20 and ODI series at home to Pakistan later this month.

“There were a number of selections where the AI ​​really helped because both the players I was considering were in really good form and were really selectable and it helped me with those selections.

“We saw real strength in Australia and we matched our strength with that. That worked really well and helped us win the T20 series in particular, which took us back to the Ashes.”

Artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming a feature of high-level sport, with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach saying last month that it could help identify talented athletes “in every corner of the world.”

AI could also provide more athletes with access to personalized training methods, he said.

