Middle East conflict: Erdogan completely stops trade with Israel

Rafael Geiger from Istanbul

Accuses Israel of “genocide”: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photography: Adam Altan (AFP)

Turkish President Erdogan announced to the Ministry of Trade on Thursday evening that Turkey will no longer export anything to Israel and will not buy anything from there until Israel allows sufficient aid to enter the Gaza Strip. The ministry said in a statement that they support “the just cause of the Palestinian brothers.”

The Israeli side’s reaction was sharp. Foreign Minister Israel Katz described Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a “dictator” who acted against the interests of his people. This would not have bothered the Turkish president, on the contrary. Erdogan realizes that he can only win locally in the event of a conflict with Israel. He knows that he will run in the local elections on March 31 He suffered the biggest defeat in his political life. Also because of the conflict in the Middle East.

For the first time since Erdogan came to power, an Islamist party, the Yenid Refah Partisi, or YRP for short, was established alongside the Justice and Development Party. It is a revival of an old party to which Erdogan himself belonged in the 1990s. In the local election campaign, the CHP presented itself as an alternative to frustrated religious people who wanted to punish Erdogan. Topics: The economic crisis and what it is from her point of view Moderate position towards Israel. Thus YRP reached third place.

Comparison with Hitler

Erdogan went further in his speech, repeatedly comparing Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler, but he also left the door open for Israel. Indeed, the volume of trade increased after October 7, and Turkey never severed its diplomatic relations with Israel. In the conflict between Israel and Iran, Erdogan seemed to be trying to play a neutral role.

Now the president appears to be focusing on domestic policy. He is in the process of coming to terms with his party’s defeat in the elections. He is concerned with sending clear signals to end preparations for a settlement with Israel. This includes He emphasizes the warm welcome from the Hamas leadership. Türkiye also wants to join South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel. The Jewish state is accused of violating the Gaza Genocide Convention.

Türkiye and the conflict in the Middle East

