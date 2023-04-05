Grid problems Timmendorfer Strand Currently 5th April 2023: Here there are disturbances in the power grid

In Timmendorfer Strand, there were electricity problems in the Luschendorf district on Tuesday afternoon. All reports about network problems can be found on the Timmendorfer Strand since April 4, 2023, and where to find help here on news.de

Malfunction and maintenance of the Timmendorfer Strand is up to date

According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there is currently a message for the city of Timmendorfer Strand. This is an entry for one error. Timmendorfer Strand is located in Schleswig-Holstein, where families live without electricity for an average of only 9 minutes a year. The electricity grid is highly resistant to interference throughout Germany. In the vast majority of cases there are “only” very limited locally low voltage faults. All detailed information about possible and current network problems can be found here in our overview.

The following disturbances are currently available on the 5th of April 2023 in Timmendorfer Strand

The responsible network operator provides information about the area On the golf course, Luschendorfer Hof in Luschendorf, Ratekau, Timmendorfer Strand (postal code 23669, Ostholstein) About a bug that has been known since April 4, 2023 at 3:58 PM, but is expected to be resolved by today, around 4:50 AM. To date, however, no resident has expressly reported impairment. More detailed explanations are not available from the network operator.

(Status: 04/05/2023, 04:54)

Reporting a power outage on the Timmendorfer Strand: This is how you contact your network operator

This should be made clear upfront: a malfunction in the electrical system is not usually an emergency. Only call the emergency numbers of the police or firefighters in an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

You can access error information from your carrier here.

What you can do if an error occurs

If you find problems with your power supply, this may have various reasons. However, there are some measures you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a mains fault at all, in most cases the circuit fuse was blown for protection reasons only. Therefore, first check your fuse box to see if a fuse has blown there. If this is the case, then disconnect all consumers that may be the cause of this from the mains and turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, there is a high probability of power line damage in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends beyond your home, the power grid may have already gone down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire department’s emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power supply.

In comparison: regional differences in power grid disturbances

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

