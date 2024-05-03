Prince Harry is facing his next bankruptcy in court

In the dispute over police protection, Prince Harry lost to the British government. Now the king has to deal with the next setback.

Prince Harry has failed to appeal against reduced police protection during his visits to Great Britain. Youngest son of King Charles III. A court spokesman said on Monday that his attempt to appeal the court’s decision had lost. Harry filed a lawsuit after the British government informed him in 2020 that he would no longer receive “the same level” of publicly funded police protection while in the United Kingdom after stepping down from royal duties.

The High Court in London ruled last February that the British government had acted lawfully. A spokesman for Harry said at the time that the prince, who lives in the United States, would resort to the Court of Appeal “to seek justice.” His spokesman explained that in the end, the Duke of Sussex does not demand “preferential treatment,” but only a “fair and legal” application of personal protection rules.

“I can’t put my wife’s life in danger like that.”

Harry and his wife, former American actress Meghan Markle, withdrew from their royal duties in 2020. They now live with their children Archie and Lilibet in Meghan’s home country of California. The British authorities then decided to decide on police protection for Prince Harry and his family only on a case-by-case basis, and no longer grant it on principle.

Harry told court in December that security concerns prevented him from traveling to Britain. "The United Kingdom is my home. The United Kingdom is central to my children's heritage," Prince Harry said in a written statement read in court. However, he cannot visit Great Britain with his family "if they cannot be protected".

Harry stressed: “I cannot put my wife’s life at risk in this way, and given my life experience, I am also reluctant to put myself in danger unnecessarily.” His lawyers also argued that Prince Harry’s bodyguards did not have sufficient powers to adequately protect him in the UK. In addition, they will not have access to British intelligence information.