Private equity and long-term strategy ensure…

Lockton, the world’s largest independent and privately owned insurance broker, reported revenue growth of 17% on a constant currency basis, with organic revenue growing by 16% for the year ended April 30, 2023. Lockton reported global revenue of $3.1 billion compared to With global revenues of $2.7 billion in fiscal year 2022. Revenue growth metrics are presented on a constant currency basis.

Strong revenue growth for fiscal 2023 surpassed the record organic revenue growth rate of 27% in the previous fiscal year. Lockton’s US, international and global reinsurance businesses each posted double-digit organic growth, demonstrating the strength of an increasingly diversified platform.

Ron Lockton, Executive Chairman, said: “The Lockton family is proud to have continued private ownership of the company through generations. Our continued efforts to reduce shareholder margin and reinvest in services, culture and growth create tremendous momentum and opportunity for our employees. This growth is a direct result of the passion our teams show to deliver the best solutions. for customers.”

In fiscal year 2023, Lockton expanded its geographic footprint with new offices in Colombia, Oman and Sweden, and strengthened its presence in Brazil with recent acquisition By THB Brazil. This is in addition to the large investments and employment of world-class people in the fields of the Internet, Special risk solutionsshipping and financial services. In addition, the Lockton Department of Social Services was set up in PeopleSolutions rebranded, reflecting Lockton’s holistic approach to helping customers achieve greater success by improving the lives of employees.

“Jack Lockton founded Lockton Companies in 1966 with the belief that an intense customer focus, creating a social culture, empowering people and maintaining private ownership of the company would create a special place for exceptional customers and employees,” said Peter Clune, CEO. Growth is the result of our loyalty to business philosophies coupled with the will of our people.”

Lockton’s award-winning culture has been recognized worldwide including being certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ in Australia and Mexico, being awarded the highest b-Heard award in the UK and being recognized as one of the ‘Best Places to Work in Insurance’ for 14 consecutive years and Best Managed Company in the United States for three consecutive years.

