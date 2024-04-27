England's Keldon joins the GB Sevens squad ahead of the Olympics

England Fullback Ellie Kildon says she will join Team GB's Sevens squad in the hope of being selected for the Paris Olympics this summer.

Kildon was the top scorer in the Women's Six Nations Championship England won the Grand Slam for the third time in a row.

The 24-year-old took part in GB's Sevens camp ahead of the Tokyo Olympics but chose to withdraw to become eligible for a professional XVs contract.

"We have the opportunity to train with the Group of Sevens as the Olympics get closer," Kildon told BBC Rugby Union Weekly.

“I'm coming into this group and I fancy my chance to see where I can go. It's another opportunity to grow and I haven't been at Sevens for a while, so I'm looking forward to being in a new environment and finding different levels. to my game.”

Kildon was one of the beneficiaries after England became the first Six Nations nation to give players a permanent award Full-time professional contracts In 2019.

“I've been into sevens before but I had to get away from it when… [professional] “Contracts were reached and that broke my heart because I wasn't that far away from the Olympics,” Keldon added.

“It's something I've always wanted to do and I want to be the best player in the world, man or woman, and that comes from experiences.”

The Harlequins full-back, who can also play at midfield or on the wing, said other England XVs players are in talks to join the Sevens camp, but they will allow those players to reveal their involvement “when they are ready to do so”.

Team GB's women's sevens team qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics last June after winning the gold medal at the European Games.

GB, co-captained by Kildon's England team-mate Meg Jones, won Poland 33-0 in the final.