John Ternos could succeed Tim Cook

Tim Cook took the helm of Apple in 2011. The CEO turns 64 this year, which means speculation about his successor is likely to increase. Apple insider Mark Gurman poses “Bloomberg(Paywall, via “”9to5Mac“) Now comes the turn of John Ternos – the current senior vice president of hardware engineering at Apple. In his report, Gorman cites several people who are said to be familiar with Apple’s internal aspects.

There are currently no signs that Tim Cook wants to step down. However, if his resignation occurs in the foreseeable future, COO Jeff Williams will almost certainly take the helm, read on. Now Jeff Williams is only two years younger than Tim Cook, which is why insiders assume that his appointment as successor is becoming increasingly unlikely and that Apple’s board of directors is striving to come up with a long-term solution. In addition, according to people close to him, Tim Cook wants to stay in office for at least three more years. In this case, John Ternus was identified as the most likely current successor to Cook. Ternus, on the other hand, is only 49 years old. On the other hand, he enjoys high esteem within the group, especially from Tim Cook, with whom he shares a management personality and who has earned his respect, according to the report. (MW)

