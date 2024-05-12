Ice Hockey World Cup: Canada wins without impressing – Kazakhstan gets off to a winning start

– Germany is clearly losing to the United States Germany lost 1:5 to the USA and Norway lost 3:6 to the Czech Republic despite temporarily leading. All World Cup matches on Saturday summarized in a compressed format.

The Germans were unable to successfully defend themselves against the United States and lost 1:5. Photo: Agence France-Presse

Here you will find additional external content. If you consent to cookies being set by third-party service providers and that personal data is therefore transferred to third-party service providers, you can allow all cookies and view external content directly. Allow cookies More information

Group One (Switzerland Group): Norway loses after advancing – Austria’s start is a complete failure

The Norwegians also lost their second match after their first defeat to Switzerland. The Scandinavian team suffered a 3:6 defeat to the Czechs, even though they were ahead 3:1 in the first third.

On Sunday, Austria, the next competitor for the Swiss national team, lost its first match in the Czech World Cup to Denmark 1-5. Blichfeld scored twice for the Danes and ensured the Swiss coach’s side made their first World Cup appearance Roger Bader A terrible mistake has occurred.

When the national ice hockey teams of Canada and Great Britain meet, the verdict is often clear. But in the first round, there seemed to be a lot of buzz in the air in the first set.

Kirk (8th minute) put the British team ahead, but the Europeans’ joy was dashed soon after when Pontin (9th) equalised. In the second third, the Canadians showed clear superiority and scored three more goals through Hagel (26th place) and two goals from Bedard (32nd/36th place) to give them a 4-1 lead. In the final third, the British were able to catch up with the goal through O’Connor (49), which also meant the last goal of the match. Canada finally beat Great Britain 4-2.

Group Two: Germany loses to the United States – Kazakhstan and Latvia with victories

The German ice hockey team suffered a major defeat. In the second match in the group, national coach Harold Kreis’s team lost 6-1 to the favorite American team in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Saturday.

Yassin Ehliz scored Germany’s goal in the 35th minute, making the score 1:3. U.S. captain Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators had previously given the stellar squad, made up of 19 NHL professionals, a 1-0 lead. Michael Kesselring (18th), Johnny Gaudreau (33rd), Luke Hughes (40th), Trevor Zegras (51st) and Michael Essimont (53rd) scored the other American goals.

In the match against France, the Kazakhs were not deterred by an early goal scored by Kantagallo (2nd) and eventually won 3-1 with goals from Starchenko (4th), Makhametov (8th) and Savitsky (38th).

Latvia emerged victorious over Poland after a goal spectacle including extra time. Five goals were scored in the final third alone. Latvian Dujavins scored the decisive goal in extra time to make the score 5:4 (64th place).

Praise/CPA

Found an error? Report now.