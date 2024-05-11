Ice Hockey World Cup with World Champion Canada today on TV, live stream and tape

{ “placeholder type”: “logo” }
Ice Hockey World Cup live on TV
In the Ice Hockey World Cup, world champion Canada begins World Cup competitions in the Czech Republic on Saturday. Canadians meet strangers from Great Britain. SPORT1 shows how you can follow the World Cup on TV and live.
Canada becomes world ice hockey champion in 2021 and 2023
© imago/just pictures
World champion Canada begins the World Ice Hockey Championships in the Czech Republic on Saturday. In Group A, North America will meet Great Britain in Prague at 12.20pm. Austria will also face Denmark in the Czech capital at 4:20 p.m. At the end of the first group matches on Saturday, the host Norway and the Czech Republic will meet.
{ “placeholderType”: “MREC” }
The second German group begins with France
In the second German group, the French team begins the match against Kazakhstan on Saturday. The two teams will meet in Ostrava at 12.20pm. Poland and Latvia will duel at 4:20pm before DEB takes on the USA in the evening at 8:20pm. (Ice Hockey World Cup: All information about the DEB team)
This is how you can watch the Ice Hockey World Cup live:
Canada is the world record champion
With their win at the 2023 Ice Hockey World Cup, Canada has captured its 28th world championship title and is thus the record winner of the competition. In the final match, the Canadians defeated the German team. It was Germany’s third silver medal at the Ice Hockey World Cup to date.
{ “placeholderType”: “MREC” }
Where will the Ice Hockey World Cup be broadcast?
For the first time, Pro7 will show all German matches as well as the knockout round live on free-to-air TV; Another 15 Pro7 MAXX matches are scheduled to be shown. MagentaSport broadcasts up to 21 live matches. The entire World Cup program is also subject to a fee Sportdeutschland.TV As the rights holder to all 64 games.
The 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship with 16 teams will be held from May 10 to 26 in Prague and Ostrava/Czech Republic. The selection of the German Ice Hockey Association (DEB) is competing for points in Group B with seven other teams in Ostrava. The first group plays its matches in Prague.
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
James Anderson: The England footballer’s future is in doubt after talks with Brendon McCullum
Jamie Anderson is calling time on his England career after face-to-face talks with Brendon McCullum
Ollie Chisum’s injury hits Leicester and England