Ice Hockey World Cup with World Champion Canada today on TV, live stream and tape

World champion Canada begins the World Ice Hockey Championships in the Czech Republic on Saturday. In Group A, North America will meet Great Britain in Prague at 12.20pm. Austria will also face Denmark in the Czech capital at 4:20 p.m. At the end of the first group matches on Saturday, the host Norway and the Czech Republic will meet.

{ “placeholderType”: “MREC” }

The second German group begins with France

In the second German group, the French team begins the match against Kazakhstan on Saturday. The two teams will meet in Ostrava at 12.20pm. Poland and Latvia will duel at 4:20pm before DEB takes on the USA in the evening at 8:20pm. (Ice Hockey World Cup: All information about the DEB team)

This is how you can watch the Ice Hockey World Cup live:

Canada is the world record champion

With their win at the 2023 Ice Hockey World Cup, Canada has captured its 28th world championship title and is thus the record winner of the competition. In the final match, the Canadians defeated the German team. It was Germany’s third silver medal at the Ice Hockey World Cup to date. See also After the doping case: Great Britain loses the relay silver - athletics

{ “placeholderType”: “MREC” }

Where will the Ice Hockey World Cup be broadcast?

For the first time, Pro7 will show all German matches as well as the knockout round live on free-to-air TV; Another 15 Pro7 MAXX matches are scheduled to be shown. MagentaSport broadcasts up to 21 live matches. The entire World Cup program is also subject to a fee Sportdeutschland.TV As the rights holder to all 64 games.