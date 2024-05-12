– Woman living with computer and coffee maker in company banner The 34-year-old had a job, but apparently couldn’t find an apartment in the US state of Michigan – and came up with something.

The 34-year-old lived in a five-foot-wide supermarket sign in Midland, Michigan, for a year. Photo: Heather Jordan (AP/Keystone)

Here you will find additional external content. If you consent to cookies being set by third-party service providers and that personal data is therefore transferred to third-party service providers, you can allow all cookies and view external content directly. Allow cookies More information

An extension cord attached to a supermarket rooftop billboard led construction workers to shelter a homeless woman in the US state of Michigan. The 34-year-old set up home at the sign in Midland, complete with a desk, computer and printer, police said.

There is also space for clothes and a coffee machine in the triangular structure, which is 1.50 meters wide and 2.40 meters high – “things you might have at home,” police officer Brennon Warren said. She diverted electricity from a socket in the ceiling.

Warren said the woman was discovered about two weeks ago. She said she had been living on the billboard for about a year and had a job elsewhere in Midland, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) north of Detroit. “She was homeless,” Warren said. “It’s the kind of story that leaves you scratching your head – just someone living in an armor.”

Housing shortage a ‘widespread problem’

A spokeswoman for the parent company of the Family Fare supermarket chain confirmed that staff had reacted as sensitively and professionally as possible. “Ensuring safe and affordable housing is a widespread problem across the country that our community must help solve,” Adrienne Chance said.

She did not reveal how the woman got to the roof of the supermarket. Photography: Dave Clark (AP/Keystone)

Warren speculated that the woman may have climbed onto the roof somewhere behind the supermarket or above another store. There was no evidence of a ladder. “I honestly don’t know how she got there. She didn’t give anything away,” Warren said.

The homeless woman was cooperative and immediately agreed to move out of her home. She will not be prosecuted. “We gave her some information about services in the area,” Warren said. She apologized and continued on her way. “I don’t know where I went from there.”

The president of Midland’s Open Door, an organization that provides food and shelter, said she has been resourceful in helping the homeless. “Of course we don’t want people to resort to illegal activities to find an apartment. There are much better options,” Saralyn Temple said. Midland, with a population of about 42,000, needs more low-income housing.

Department of Political Affairs/E

Found an error? Report now.