HOAXILLA: WildMics Special #177 – European Election Special #02

In WildMics special episode 177, we talked about the upcoming European Parliament elections for the second time.
What role can the European Union play in a future world when other major democracies threaten to fail? Marcelo also reported directly on the trial of the French Development Agency against the Federal Republic of Germany in Münster, which ended on 7 May 2024.
We talked about that Nana Waltz, Katarina Nokon And Marcelo Orlik.
It was implemented as part of #vote4EU on the occasion of the European Parliament elections on 9 June 2024. #vote4EU is a collaboration between Austria, Europe Direct ViennaAnd Wildmics and other partners in cooperation with the European Parliament. BEJ’s work is supported by the Austrian Federal Chancellery (Federal Youth Funding).
