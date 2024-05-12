The northern lights can be clearly seen over the Thuringian Forest

Sohel – The northern lights caused by a solar storm were also seen in Thuringia on Saturday night. “Since their arrival in South Tyrol, southern Thuringia has also received some,” Olaf Kritzer, head of the Sohl Observatory in the Thuringia Forest, told the German news agency on Saturday. The landscape can be observed from shortly before midnight until around 3 am. “Then they died.” About twenty spectators followed this colorful phenomenon at the observatory.

The sky view was no longer completely clear Sunday night. “You would need a camera or a really dark area to spot them,” Kretzer said Sunday. For example, spectators went to the more than 700-meter-high Dolmar mountain near Meiningen.

The northern lights appeared in the sky in several areas of Germany over the weekend, including over the Brocken in the Harz Mountains. The reason for this rare scene is solar storms that hit the Earth’s magnetic field. According to the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research, the strength of such a storm is divided into three categories of five levels. The current Category 5 solar storm is very strong, Kritzer said. Last year, when the northern lights were observed four times from the Suhl Observatory, these were weaker solar storms.