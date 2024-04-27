A Swiss research group monitored tilapia for nine months and found that curiosity can be the driving force behind biodiversity.

Curiosity has a far-reaching impact

To conduct their study, scientists at the University of Basel examined the behavior of 57 different cichlid species in Africa's Lake Tanganyika. To study the sea bass, biologists observed 700 previously caught animals in large test tanks over a period of nine months. Here they were able to document the exploratory behavior of the cichlid in a new environment. Using video recordings, the researchers analyzed which areas of the test tank each fish explored during a 15-minute period. The animals were then released back into the wild.

During their research, evolutionary biologists found that curious individuals tend to explore different areas of their environment, allowing them to occupy different ecological niches. This also means that they avoid competition. Says the first author, Dr. Carolyn Sommer Trimbo. “This brings animal behavior back into focus as the driving force behind important evolutionary processes.”

There is a strong relationship between curiosity and the habitat of the fish species in question. This even has an impact on the fitness of the fish. “For example, species that live close to shore and have a squat body shape are more curious than tall species that live in open water,” the researchers said in a statement. press release.

Possible conclusions about humans

Interestingly, the research team identified a genetic variant in the cichlid genome that is almost entirely associated with exploratory behavior: species with a “T” at this specific DNA location are curious, while species with a “C” are less exploratory. When the scientists manipulated the corresponding genetic region using genetic scissors, they were able to change the fish's desire to explore, thus triggering curious behavior.

These findings could not only be relevant to understanding biodiversity in the animal kingdom, but also allow conclusions to be drawn about humans. The curiosity gene is located in close proximity to a specific promoter gene (cacng5b), which also occurs in other vertebrates. In humans, this gene is linked to mental illnesses such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, which in turn may be linked to personality disorders.

“We are interested in how personality traits influence biodiversity mechanisms in the animal kingdom,” says Somer-Trembaud. “But who knows: maybe in the end we will also learn something about the basics of our personality.”

