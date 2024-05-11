2025 Honda CRF450R – 80s style

Honda’s CRF450R motocross bike will get a retro makeover for 2025, according to new design renders that show what the next version of the machine will look like. The official launch of the next generation CRF450 shouldn’t be too far away, and new graphics show a bike inspired by Team HRC’s latest racing models in the MXGP MX1 class, with an ’80s-inspired fascia.

Due to the competitive nature of motocross bike development, design is usually put on the back burner as priority goes to anything that can make it faster on the track. But looking the same since 2021, Honda has clearly decided to give the CRF450R a makeover for the 2025 model year.

While the front bumper, fork guards and number bezel appear to be carryover components from the 2024 model, the panels behind them have been revised. The most noticeable change is the new angled side panels around the radiators, which take on a simpler shape with stacked air inlets. It’s a look that has a touch of the late ’80s CR500 and CR250, continuing a straight line that runs under the seat and at the tail.

Mechanically, Honda appears to be opting for evolution rather than revolution, with no obvious changes to the SOHC Unicam engine or exhaust and with a swing arm and rear suspension inherited from the 2024 motorcycle. However, the main frame has been redesigned, with an additional brace welded to the top The crossbar is on each side, apparently to provide an additional attachment point for the seat subframe. This will certainly have an impact on the frame’s overall stiffness balance, and the latest factory race bikes have also adopted a similar, albeit more literal-looking design for the extra bracing.

With the 2025 motocross season in full swing, it probably won’t be long before Honda officially announces the next-generation CRF450R as well as a 2025 version of the CRF250R, although the latter doesn’t get the same mechanical and styling tweaks until the 2026 model year is received.