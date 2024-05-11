May 11, 2024

Natural phenomenon: The northern lights color the sky over Germany – Science

Faye Stephens May 11, 2024 2 min read

Berlin (dpa) – Bright purple, iridescent green and sparkling turquoise: at night in several regions of Germany, the northern lights paint the sky with bright colors.

According to the US weather agency NOAA, the solar storm is the strongest geomagnetic storm since 2003. As more coronal mass ejections are on their way to Earth, it is very likely that geomagnetic storms will continue through the weekend, according to NOAA.

