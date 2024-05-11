Natural phenomenon: The northern lights color the sky over Germany – Science

Berlin (dpa) – Bright purple, iridescent green and sparkling turquoise: at night in several regions of Germany, the northern lights paint the sky with bright colors.

According to the US weather agency NOAA, the solar storm is the strongest geomagnetic storm since 2003. As more coronal mass ejections are on their way to Earth, it is very likely that geomagnetic storms will continue through the weekend, according to NOAA.

This rare spectacle is caused by solar storms, known as coronal mass ejections (CME), striking the Earth’s magnetic field. According to the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research, the strength of such a storm is divided into three categories of five levels, of which Category G describes geomagnetic effects caused by the plasma cloud. On the other hand, Class S means radiation effects caused by high-energy particles and Class R means radio interference caused by X-ray scintillation.

The US weather agency NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) announced that it has observed “G5 conditions” for the current solar storm. This higher level was last recorded during the so-called “Halloween storms” in October 2003, which led to power outages in Sweden and damage to transformers in South Africa.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had previously warned operators of critical infrastructure in the United States, including satellites and power grids as well as airlines, to take precautions against such disturbances.

More northern lights are possible this weekend

According to experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the original region of solar storms is a large, complex collection of sunspots about 17 times the diameter of the Earth.

Many people have now shared photos of the Northern Lights over Germany on social media. The German Weather Service (DWD) posted images of the pink Alpine peaks and the Frankfurt skyline on the X platform.

“Geomagnetic storms are very likely to continue through the end of the week, as many additional coronal mass ejections are on their way to Earth’s outer atmosphere,” NOAA said. However, US authorities are not initially expecting another G5 solar storm.