Heavy rains – more than 300 dead after floods in Afghanistan – News

More than 300 people have been killed after heavy rains and floods in northern Afghanistan. This is reported by the United Nations World Food Programme.

The ruling Taliban also reported “several hundreds” of deaths.

A state of emergency was declared throughout the northeast of the country.

Emergency services are working to evacuate people from the most affected areas. Rana Diraz, spokeswoman for the United Nations World Food Programme, said: “Based on the available information, we can confirm that at least 311 people were killed in Baghlan province.”

She added that at least “2,011 homes were destroyed and 2,800 homes were damaged.” In addition to Baghlan province, the neighboring Takhar region was severely affected by floods.

“Many people are still missing,” a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry told AFP news agency, without giving any figures.

1/3

legend: More than 300 people have died after heavy rains in northern Afghanistan. The photo is from Baghlan Province on May 11, 2024.

Keystone/AFP Photo/Mihrab Al-Ibrahimi

2/3

legend: People search through the mud and rubble for survivors and their belongings. The photo is from Baghlan Province on May 11, 2024.

Keystone/AFP Photo/Mihrab Al-Ibrahimi

3/3

legend: There is an emergency in northeastern Afghanistan and the United Nations World Food Program is distributing aid wherever possible. (Photo from May 11, 2024 from Baghlan)

Keystone/AFP Photo/Mihrab Al-Ibrahimi



Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, expressed concern about Platform X. The floods are a “clear sign of Afghanistan’s vulnerability to the climate crisis.”

European Union spokeswoman Nabila Masrali also expressed her “shock” at the loss of “hundreds of lives.”

Since mid-April this year, floods and floods have claimed 100 lives in ten Afghan provinces, leaving no district unscathed.