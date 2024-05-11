How do you know Ollie Alexander – singer for Great Britain

Berlin.

Olly Alexander has long been a star – and will represent the UK at ESC 2024

When it comes to the LGBTQ community, Olly Alexander has to have something in his place

“Dizzy” is an amazing song, dance-pop – made for the Eurovision Song Contest?

Ollie Alexander is not a blank slate from which the Brits can make a (super) flyer for the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). She is the anti-model: she is already well known as a wax figure at “Madame Tussauds” in London; He was politically correct enough to make headlines off stage; Well-known in the LGBTQ community, he will have an appreciative audience in Malmö – after all, he is ESC and is particularly characteristic of the queer community.

to Malmö He declared, “It is an honor to wave the flag in the best possible way for Great Britain!” That will go over well with the LGBTQ community.

Great Britain at ESC 2024: Ollie Alexander with “Dizzy”.

“Dizzy” A dance pop number. You might think the 80s are back with Eraser or Pet Shop Boys. Notably, the Netherlands candidate also dances in the same class as Ally Alexander.

At 33, the Brit certainly looks considerably older, and is more versatile and confident. And he certainly is Star appeal.

He will probably be familiar to many German viewers. On the one hand, he already has one with the band “Years & Years.” attacked Landed in Germany as well, namely in 2015 with the title “King”. At ZDF, as an actor, he was an eye-opener last summer in the mini-series “Itza Sin” (based on the Pet Shop Boys song of the same name).

Alexander is considered a great actor. “Swoon” was his only debut Single. In his words, the song is about “feeling a wave of emotion so intense that it turns your world completely upside down.”

He already succeeded in doing this politically when he created one late last year Letter of support for Palestine A strange alliance. This brought a lot of opposition to the BBC.

Great Britain at ESC 2024: Ollie Alexander with “Dizzy” in video

Great Britain has been very successful at the ESC recently

Great Britain is one of them “The Big Five”. It means: Guaranteed participation in the finals. Alexander didn’t need to prove himself in the semifinals.

year translator Contribution Place 2023 May Mueller “I Wrote a Song” 25 2022 Sam Ryder “Spaceman” 2 2021 James Newman “Emmers” 26 2020 James Newman “My Last Breath” ESC canceled 2019 Michael Rice “Greater Than Us” 26

already exists in the country Won the ESC five times. Only Ireland and Sweden have a better record. However, the last victory was a while ago, in 1997. The British also drew on their heritage musically.