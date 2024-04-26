Soldier of the Year: Prince Harry honors US soldier Elizabeth Marks

Prince Harry returns with a video message from his villa in Montecito. In it, he pays tribute to American soldier Elizabeth Marks, whom he also calls his “friend.”

Prince Harry (39 years old) appeared in a new video showing him in his villa at his home in Montecito, California. In it, Duchess Meghan's husband (42 years old) honors his “friend” Elizabeth Marks (33 years old) with the “Soldier of the Year” award.

Despite being stripped of his title, Harry wears his military medals

Harry in the clip According to “The Sun” In the backyard of his luxurious home in his new home in the USA, he wears a black suit and red tie. He has four British Army military medals attached to his jacket – although his military titles were also revoked when he stepped down as a member of the royal family in 2020.

In the video, he described Elizabeth Marks as a “beacon of inspiration.” 33 years old According to an official statement from Sussex He joined the US Army in 2008 when he was 17 years old. She suffered hip injuries while deployed to Iraq, but continues to work as a combat medic and Paralympic swimmer.

He met Elizabeth Marks at the Invictus Games

Harry met Marks himself at the Invictus Games in Orlando in 2016, where he presented her with “not one but four gold medals that she won in swimming,” King Charles III’s son said. (75).

The Sussexes website also quotes Harry as saying: “Ellie courageously overcame every obstacle that came her way.” She turned her pain “into a goal and demonstrated with compassion and willpower that the impossible is indeed possible.”







The next Invictus Games will be held in Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia, Canada in 2025. For the first time, there will be the winter sports of alpine skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, cross-country skiing, figure skating, and wheelchair curling. Harry is a patron of the Invictus Games, which he launched himself in 2014.