Insolvency proceedings in the UK have ended: Boris Becker is officially debt-free

In 2017, Boris Becker filed for bankruptcy in his new home of Great Britain and later went to prison for tax evasion. The former tennis professional now lives in Germany, and is now officially debt-free in the UK. The insolvency proceedings have ended.

According to his lawyer, former tennis player Boris Becker is no longer insolvent. Lawyer Christian Oliver Moser, on behalf of 56-year-old Becker, said: “As a result of an agreement with the insolvency administrators, Boris Becker’s private insolvency, which was opened in 2017, has been legally terminated by a decision of the High Court in London yesterday.” -old. The court ordered the immediate forgiveness of the remaining debts. This means that “our client is exempt from any further liability arising from the insolvency debts”.

Baker's registration with the insolvency registry was still visible on Thursday. The UK Insolvency Authority has confirmed that Baker's insolvency will be lifted on Saturday (April 27). According to the Authority, all requirements related to this procedure end with discharge from bankruptcy.

The three-time Wimbledon winner was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison in London at the end of April 2022 because he hid millions of dollars in assets from insolvency administrators. He was released in early December 2022 under a special foreign prisoner regulation, was immediately deported to Germany and, according to British media, will not be allowed to return to his former home in Great Britain until October 2024 at the earliest.

Bankruptcy proceedings continued after imprisonment

However, insolvency proceedings continued regardless. Baker had to hand over part of his income to the insolvency administrators. According to his lawyer, he has now reached agreement on this point.

Lawyer Moser's statement continued that the terms of the agreement with the insolvency administrators are confidential. Baker “will not comment further on this process or other details at this time.”