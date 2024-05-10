‘Bermmondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire’: All about the cast and release

Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire is a British crime film starring Frank Harper, Maisie Smith, and Daniel O’Reilly. Find out more about the release and the cast and crew of the film here.

Important facts about the movie Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire:

Publication: May 17, 2024

Duration: 1 hour and 39 minutes

Type: Crime, action, thriller, comedy

‘Bermmondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire’ cast: who plays whom?

The main cast is Frank Harper as George, Maisie Smith as Chloe, and Daniel O’Reilly as Rabbit. The cast also includes Adam Deacon as Isaac, Fez Blackwood as Edgar Wallace, Linda Robson as Cath, Charlotte Kirke as Lena, Charlie Clapham as Jimmy, John Hannah as The Postman, and Alan Ford as Scatts.

Who else is in the cast of Bermondsey Tales: The Fall of the Roman Empire?

The film was produced by Kaleidscope Home Entertainment in the United Kingdom. Production was established under direction Written by Michael Head. For this Script Michael Head is signed.

Release date for Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire

Bermondsey Tales: The Fall of the Roman Empire will be published on Friday 17 May 2024. Duration: 1 hour 39 minutes.

