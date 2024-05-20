In Mexico it is so hot that monkeys fall dead from trees

Due to a heat wave in which temperatures exceeded 45 degrees Celsius, many howler monkeys fell from trees, dead or dehydrated, in southeastern Mexico. “We have to take care of the animals,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday. Therefore, the Ministry of Environment will be asked to intervene. According to reports by ecologists, 78 monkeys have already died in the states of Tabasco and Chiapas.

Howler monkey in Chiapas, Mexico (symbolic image).Image: www.imago-images.de

Rescue teams made up of biologists and veterinarians travel to Tabasco to provide the howler monkeys with water and food, especially fruit, according to the local civil defense. In the municipalities of Condoacán and Comalcalco alone, four howler monkeys were found dead, including a baby monkey.

The activists asked the public to donate fruits to care for the monkeys. Videos have been circulating on social media of howler monkeys at a veterinary clinic being given water to drink from syringes. In Kondoakan, some samples were transported to a medical rescue center at a baseball field.

In addition to heatstroke and dehydration, the causes of howler monkey deaths include forest fires and the destruction of their natural habitat, leading to water and food shortages, the head of the environmental organization Cubius told the “Animal Político” news site. (DAP/EPA)