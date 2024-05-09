Local newspaper instead of paper mill: American series “The Office” is getting a remake

More than ten years ago, the finale of the NBC series “The Office” hit our screens. Now a new edition is planned. Filming is scheduled to begin in the summer.

In the United States of America there is a new version of the hit series “The Office”. As reported by Variety, a magazine specializing in this field, the new version was commissioned by the streaming service NBC Peacock. According to the article, this is not a classic reboot or spin-off, but a new mockumentary series with a completely new cast, which, however, is set in the same universe as the original series. Work on the new version has been underway since the end of 2024.

According to an official statement obtained by Variety, the new series revolves around “a historic, dying newspaper in the Midwest” whose publisher is trying to save his product with a documentary film team. Filming is scheduled to begin next July, and Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson and his Italian colleague Sabrina Impacciatore are being talked about as main actors.

A statement issued by the NBC broadcaster said that the series aims to build a new generation of fans of this format. Greg Daniels, former “The Office” director, will develop the new series and serve as executive producer with Michael Koman. Popular comedian Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who created the British original, are also on board.

The previous series, The Office, ran on NBC from 2005 to 2013 and starred Steve Carell as the lead actor. There, a fictional film crew accompanied the employees of the struggling Dunder Mifflin paper mill. The original British series The Office ran on the BBC from 2001 to 2003 and featured Ricky Gervais as the eccentric head of a sidewalk wholesale company. In Germany, the comedy series “Stromberg” with Christoph Maria Herbst is based on the same idea, but its events take place in the context of an insurance company.