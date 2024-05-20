Controversial naming – Hitler’s beetle will keep its name – News

The animal and plant world is full of names of fairly famous personalities, including quite a few controversial ones. after Benito Mussolini Her name is butterfly. After the former US President Donald Trump Several animals have been named, including a blond-headed butterfly – Neobalba donaldrumpii.
Particularly controversial are the flowering plants of the genus Hypertia, named after the British abolitionist activist George Hibbert (1757-1837).
In 2023, famous scientists in… Commentary in the scientific journal “Nature”. He advocated a new nomenclature and also that existing nomenclature could be changed for ethical reasons.
But there are also countless unproblematic names for animals: Nach Taylor Swift Millipedes are named after John Lennon Pumbaa linoni spider species Mick Jagger With Anomphalus jaggerius which is a snail, according to Johnny Cash Spider Avonopelma Junikachi and after lady gaga The Hornet Iliodis Gaga.
