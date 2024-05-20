During the state visit of Marie and Frederick: Crown Princess Mette-Marit suddenly disappeared

24Royal Norway Crown Princess Mette-Marit

from: Susan Cropper

At first she had an appointment with King Frederik, Queen Marie, and Crown Prince Haakon, but then Mette-Marit suddenly disappeared. The palace immediately took a stand.

Oslo – The official visit of King Frederik (55 years old) and Queen Marie of Denmark (52 years old) to neighboring Norway continued for two days. After being welcomed by King Harald V (87 years old), Queen Sonja (86 years old), Crown Prince Haakon (50 years old) and Crown Princess Mette-Marit (50 years old), a tight program awaited the Scandinavian royals. The schedule turned out to be too full for Mette-Marit, whose health was limited.

Chronic lung disease forces Crown Princess Mette-Marit to take a break

Under beautiful sunshine, the Norwegian hosts had a tight schedule for Marie and Frederik’s two-day official visit. On Tuesday afternoon (May 14), Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and the Danish royal couple were informed about the Danish-Norwegian research collaboration at Oslo Science City, which also included a tour of the MiNaLab.

Coronation of Frederick X in Denmark: carriage ride, balcony, guests – best photos View the series of images

Our new website also offers more news from the world of entertainment WhatsApp channel.

Members of the royal family had to cover themselves from head to toe in protective suits and wear face masks. Circumstances were not ideal for Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who suffers from a terminal illness due to chronic pulmonary fibrosis, but she persevered courageously. However, she was unexpectedly absent from the subsequent lecture, leaving Queen Mary, King Frederick, and her husband Haakon alone. Reverse Bladet Belt Gori Farbe, head of communications for the Norwegian royal family, confirmed that Crown Princess Mette-Marit was forced to withdraw due to the lung disease she suffers from.

Mette-Marit suffers from chronic lung disease In October 2018, it was announced that Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit had been suffering from chronic pulmonary fibrosis for several years. The disease cannot be cured and patients mainly suffer from shortness of breath, cough and shortness of breath. If her health does not allow it, Mette-Marit will have to cancel events, such as the 50th anniversary of the throne of King Charles XVI. Gustav Sweden in September 2023.

The health of Mette Marit often makes automatic cancellations necessary

“It has many beautiful days, even if uncertainty is always there. Should we cancel? “We never know in advance,” Crown Prince Haakon revealed in his autobiography “Haakon – historier om en tronarving” (German: “Haakon – Stories about the Heir to the Throne”), which was published in 2023. For this reason Mette-Marit now allows herself more breaks. It seems that the vacation was also good for the state visit of Frederick and Marie, as Mette-Maret was apparently able to complete the remaining appointments without any problems.

On the first day of the official visit of Queen Marie and King Frederik (right, with Haakon and Mette-Marit at Lake Ulsrudvan), Crown Princess Mette-Marit had to take a break due to her lung disease. (Light montage) © IMAGO/PPE

Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s health even allowed her to take the subway to Ostmarka National Park on the second day of the state visit with King Frederik, Queen Marie and Crown Prince Haakon, where the royal foursome went for a short walk in tracksuits. But although the Norwegian Crown Princess was soaking up the sunshine as she walked, Mette-Marit admitted in a previous interview how much her illness has limited her: “It’s not easy to live with.” Sources used: kongehuset.no, billedbladet.dk