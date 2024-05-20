The US will withdraw from Niger by September 15

Niger and the US have reached an agreement to withdraw US troops from the West African nation. The process has already started and will be completed by September 15, they said in a joint statement.

Niger’s ruling junta last month called on the United States to withdraw its nearly 1,000 troops from the country. Until a coup last year, Niger was Washington’s main partner in the fight against rebels in Africa’s Sahel, who have killed thousands of people and displaced millions.

The agreement between the Nigerian Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense, reached after a five-day commission, guarantees security until the withdrawal of US troops and establishes procedures to facilitate the entry and exit of US personnel during the withdrawal process.

“The Nigerian Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense recall the shared sacrifices of the Nigerian and US armed forces in the fight against terrorism and welcome mutual efforts in building up the Nigerian Armed Forces,” they said in a joint statement.

“The withdrawal of U.S. forces from Niger will in no way affect the continued development of relations between the United States and Niger. Additionally, Niger and the United States are committed to continued diplomatic dialogue to define the future of their bilateral relationship.”

Niger’s decision to withdraw US troops came after a meeting in Niamey in mid-March, in which senior US officials expressed concern over the expected arrival of Russian troops and the prospect of raw materials in Iran. Uranium.

Russian soldiers enter an airbase housing US troops in Niger.