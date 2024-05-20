Sweden and Canada are in the quarter-finals

Austria continues to impress.Image: Cornerstone
Group A
Switzerland – Canada 2:3
Norway – Austria 1:4
Austria continues to put in strong performances at the World Cup. After a scoreless first third, Peter Schneider and Dominik Zwerger made the difference with three goals. Even when the Norwegians came back 1:3 in the final third, Roger Bader’s players maintained their nerve and achieved victory until the finish line.
Group B
USA – Kazakhstan 10:1
The USA was merciless against Kazakhstan and won 10-1. Minnesota striker Matt Bold shined with two goals and four assists. Columbus Blue Jackets’ Johnny Gaudreau also surpassed Patrick Kane to become the United States’ all-time leading scorer in the World Cup.
Slovakia – Latvia 2:3 n
Slovakia lost valuable points to Latvia. After trailing 0-1, Martin Pospisil and Petr Celaric turned the game on its head shortly before the end. Oscars Cibulskis equalized for Latvia after just 24 seconds. Latvia won the extra point on penalties.
