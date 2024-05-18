May 18, 2024

Sewage instead of idyll: Why does poo pollute Britain’s coast?

Ulva Robson May 18, 2024 2 min read

Untreated sewage regularly flows into water bodies

The fact that dirty water sometimes ends up untreated in lakes, rivers and coastal waters also occurs in Germany. The reason for this is that, especially in large cities, dirty water and rainwater often flow into a single sewer system. To ensure that sewage does not return to homes and streets during heavy rains and that sewage treatment plants do not overflow, the so-called combined sewer overflow reduces the burden on the sewage system. The mixture of untreated sewage and rainwater then flows directly into nature. The problem: In Great Britain, this has become almost the norm. In some cases this happens even when it is not raining.

Basically, according to infrastructure expert and economic policy professor Dieter Helm of the University of Oxford, the combined sewer system is not the crux of the problem. In fact, a separate, comprehensive sewerage system would never be funded – nor would it be necessary, he says in an interview with the German news agency DPA.

Dividends were financed through loans

The problem is that in recent decades there has been little investment in the existing sewerage system despite high demand and a growing population. The reason for this, according to Helm, is a colossal failure on the part of the supervisory authorities: the water utilities that were privatized at the end of the 1980s were not prevented from diligently distributing profits to their shareholders instead of investing, even with money. That came from loans.

See also  Home Secretary Boris Johnson - heroine or instigator? Opinions differ on Priti Patel - News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Taylor Swift is urging her fans to vote on Super Tuesday

May 18, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Sunday Times Rich List: Paul McCartney is the first British music billionaire – Entertainment

May 17, 2024 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Paul McCartney, the first British music billionaire – Culture and Entertainment

May 17, 2024 Ulva Robson

You may have missed

2 min read

Canada is under pressure against Finland

May 18, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

Views in the morning | Deutsche Bank

May 18, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Sewage instead of idyll: Why does poo pollute Britain’s coast?

May 18, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Science – Researchers reveal the origins of a castle in the twelfth century – Bavaria

May 18, 2024 Faye Stephens