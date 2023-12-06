December 7, 2023

Sharp criticism of Prime Minister Sunak in Parthenon dispute – Culture & Entertainment

Ulva Robson December 6, 2023 2 min read

Athens/London (dpa) – Commentators said that the scandal of the return of art treasures from the British Museum to Greece could harm British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Media in both countries described Sunak’s last-minute cancellation of a meeting with fellow Greek Kyriakos Mitsotakis as “embarrassing”, “childish” and “unprofessional”.

“It was an unfortunate event,” Mitsotakis said Wednesday. But: “This made Greece’s just demand for the reunification of the Parthenon sculptures better known not only in the UK, but also in world public opinion.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A week later: Britney Spears’ book about everything hits a million

December 6, 2023 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Social Security Agreement with the United Kingdom :: Radio.li

December 6, 2023 Ulva Robson
4 min read

Connie Rayman has actually appeared on these reality TV shows

December 5, 2023 Ulva Robson

You may have missed

1 min read

Netflix is ​​testing cloud gaming in the UK and Canada

December 6, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Sharp criticism of Prime Minister Sunak in Parthenon dispute – Culture & Entertainment

December 6, 2023 Ulva Robson
4 min read

Astronomers observe an “extragalactic” stellar disk for the first time!

December 6, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Brignone wins RTL in Canada

December 6, 2023 Eileen Curry