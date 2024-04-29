Utah: The cat was sent to Amazon in a return package

– Cat sneaks into Amazon package, survives six-day journey Galina from Utah was almost turned away by her love of cardboard boxes. It had to remain in a package for six days before a warehouse employee found the animal.

Here you will find additional external content. If you consent to cookies being set by third-party service providers and that personal data is therefore transferred to third-party service providers, you can allow all cookies and view external content directly. Allow cookies More information

Cat lovers know this phenomenon: four-legged friends love to sit in cardboard boxes. It's only stupid if there is a package being sent back to the mail order company.

A cat from the US state of Utah made this unusual journey. Unbeknownst to her owners, Galina boarded a package to return to Amazon.

In Los Angeles, more than 1,000 miles away, a warehouse employee discovered the cat and took it to the vet. Using a chip, he found the owners, who immediately flew to California to pick up their four-legged friend.

“It was an incredible encounter! “Jalina immediately stopped shaking and relaxed in my arms,” Carrie Clark said. Local TV station KSL-TV. “Although she is thin and a little dehydrated, she is not hurt at all!”

Galina was trapped without water or food for six days. Fortunately, the packaging was torn in one corner, so I got enough air. In addition, it has not been exposed to extreme temperatures. Clark called on all pet owners at the local station to “triple check their Amazon boxes!”

Irina Gorynak She has been heading the Tages-Anzeiger news desk since 2023. She writes about current news events and is responsible for managing the website. More information

Found an error? Report now.