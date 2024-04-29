April 30, 2024

After storming the embassy: Ecuador sues Mexico in The Hague – News

Esmond Barker April 30, 2024 5 min read
After the storming of the embassy: Ecuador files a lawsuit against Mexico in The Hague – News – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. News

  2. international

  3. Current article

Contents

  • The Ecuadorian government filed a lawsuit against Mexico before the International Court of Justice in The Hague.
  • The reason for this was the Mexican lawsuit against Ecuador for storming the embassy in Quito.
  • The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry said that Mexico granted asylum at its embassy to former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who was convicted of corruption.

Thus, Mexico interfered in Ecuador's internal affairs. In addition, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador questioned the legitimacy of elections in Ecuador last year. This represents a violation of international agreements, and the International Court of Justice confirmed the filing of the lawsuit.

legend:

People protest in front of the Ecuadorian Embassy in Mexico City (April 7, 2024).

Reuters/View Nimr Latam

At the beginning of the month, Ecuadorian police officers violently stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito and arrested former Vice President Glass. This approach has been subjected to severe criticism in many countries in the region and Europe.

According to the rules of international law, the security authorities of the receiving countries do not actually have any authority in the diplomatic missions of other countries. Mexico then filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice.


SRF News 4, April 29, 2024, 8pm;

  1. News

  2. international

  3. Current article

Always well informed!

Get all the news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.

Close


Always well informed!

Get all the news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. more

Push notifications are short notifications that appear on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. If you click on a note, you will be taken to the corresponding article. You can deactivate these communications at any time. less

I have already hidden this notification about browser notifications activation several times. Do you want to hide this notification permanently or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?

Scroll left


Scroll to the right



See also  The Federal Council closes the airspace of Russian planes?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Utah: The cat was sent to Amazon in a return package

April 29, 2024 Esmond Barker
1 min read

Ryanair boss wants planes to be made available for repatriation

April 29, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

A boy finds a rare Lego octopus from a container that fell into the sea in 1997

April 28, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

2 min read

Will Harry's visit to Great Britain stress William and Kate?

April 30, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Strange pattern in inorganic compounds

April 30, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Intel Core Ultra 200V (“Lunar Lake”) with Xe²-LPG (“Battlemage”) in benchmark testing for the first time

April 30, 2024 Gilbert Cox
5 min read

After storming the embassy: Ecuador sues Mexico in The Hague – News

April 30, 2024 Esmond Barker