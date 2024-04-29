After storming the embassy: Ecuador sues Mexico in The Hague – News

The Ecuadorian government filed a lawsuit against Mexico before the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

The reason for this was the Mexican lawsuit against Ecuador for storming the embassy in Quito.

The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry said that Mexico granted asylum at its embassy to former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who was convicted of corruption.

Thus, Mexico interfered in Ecuador's internal affairs. In addition, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador questioned the legitimacy of elections in Ecuador last year. This represents a violation of international agreements, and the International Court of Justice confirmed the filing of the lawsuit.

legend: People protest in front of the Ecuadorian Embassy in Mexico City (April 7, 2024).

Reuters/View Nimr Latam



At the beginning of the month, Ecuadorian police officers violently stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito and arrested former Vice President Glass. This approach has been subjected to severe criticism in many countries in the region and Europe.

According to the rules of international law, the security authorities of the receiving countries do not actually have any authority in the diplomatic missions of other countries. Mexico then filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice.



