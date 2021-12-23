Here the vaccination certificate is only valid for 3 months

1/5 On the Mediterranean island of Malta, the vaccination certificate will only be valid for three months. Here: the famous Blue Lagoon.

2/5 Reason: Meanwhile, Omikron also reached the Mediterranean island. Here: the capital, Valletta.



4/5 The regulation is effective as of January 17th. Here: a street in Valletta.

5/5 There were 733 new cases of coronavirus in Malta on Thursday – more than ever. (icon image)

The Omikron variant is rapidly spreading all over the world. The first two cases were also detected on the island of Malta on Wednesday. Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Verne, 58, announced new measures in the fight against the virus on Thursday.

From January 17, the validity of the vaccination certificate for people who have had only two doses of vaccination will be reduced to three months. Certificates from persons selected for the third time are valid for nine months. And: Only vaccinated people can access bars, restaurants, fitness studios, movie theaters or sporting events.

The largest number of new infections

The Maltese Ministry of Health reported 733 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday. As reported by The Times of Malta, this is the largest number of new infections since the start of the pandemic. But the Minister of Health of Malta indicated that the situation was still under control. But it is now important to continue the campaign to get the third dose.

In Malta, 93 percent of the population to be vaccinated is vaccinated twice. 41 percent have already received the booster vaccination. This small Mediterranean country has a population of only 520,000. (SDA / bra)