Here the vaccination certificate is only valid for 3 months

December 24, 2021
Esmond Barker

    On the Mediterranean island of Malta, the vaccination certificate will only be valid for three months. Here: the famous Blue Lagoon.

    Reason: Meanwhile, Omikron also reached the Mediterranean island. Here: the capital, Valletta.

    The regulation is effective as of January 17th. Here: a street in Valletta.

    There were 733 new cases of coronavirus in Malta on Thursday – more than ever. (icon image)

The Omikron variant is rapidly spreading all over the world. The first two cases were also detected on the island of Malta on Wednesday. Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Verne, 58, announced new measures in the fight against the virus on Thursday.

From January 17, the validity of the vaccination certificate for people who have had only two doses of vaccination will be reduced to three months. Certificates from persons selected for the third time are valid for nine months. And: Only vaccinated people can access bars, restaurants, fitness studios, movie theaters or sporting events.

