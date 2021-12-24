World

“After Omicron, the epidemic is over”

December 25, 2021
Esmond Barker

    The Omikron variant is several times more contagious than Delta.

    Vienna virologist Norbert Nowotny predicts that the next few months will be difficult. However, as of next spring, the company will be “in a very good position”. Then herd immunity almost reaches that expert.

    Nowotny supports a large vaccination campaign. Vaccination gives “very good basic protection”.

Vienna virologist Norbert Nowotny is predicting the end of the pandemic in the fall of 2022 – or once the Omikron is over. “I expect the virus to be endemic next fall (Speak locally, note d. red.) Novotny said in an interview with The “Kronen Zeitung”.

With vaccination and infections with the Omikron variant, one is “in very good shape” as of next spring. Virologist Nowotny: “Then we will be on the verge of reaching this famous herd of immunity.” Then more and more chains of infection are broken.

