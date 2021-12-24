“After Omicron, the epidemic is over”

1/4 The Omikron variant is several times more contagious than Delta.

2/4 Vienna virologist Norbert Nowotny predicts that the next few months will be difficult. However, as of next spring, the company will be “in a very good position”. Then herd immunity almost reaches that expert.



4/4 Nowotny supports a large vaccination campaign. Vaccination gives “very good basic protection”.

Vienna virologist Norbert Nowotny is predicting the end of the pandemic in the fall of 2022 – or once the Omikron is over. “I expect the virus to be endemic next fall (Speak locally, note d. red.) Novotny said in an interview with The “Kronen Zeitung”.

With vaccination and infections with the Omikron variant, one is “in very good shape” as of next spring. Virologist Nowotny: “Then we will be on the verge of reaching this famous herd of immunity.” Then more and more chains of infection are broken.

There is no reason not to vaccinate

If possible, everyone, or at least the high-risk groups, would have to get a booster vaccine in the fall. “Because this virus will continue to accompany us,” Nowotny asserts.

Before the emergence of herd immunity, according to the virologist, “there will be more to come.” January will be particularly uncomfortable. He therefore urges caution, especially at the beginning of the year. “It’s going to be the highest wave we’ve ever seen.”

What makes Omikron so dangerous is the increased risk of infection. and that the variant could partially bypass vaccination protection. Virologists highly recommend vaccination and booster vaccination. in conversation with «Salzburg News» Nowotny said at the end of November that despite Omikron there is no reason not to vaccinate. Vaccination gives “very good basic protection”. (gif)