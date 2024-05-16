Wilders announces a radical change in the Netherlands’ course

– “The strictest asylum policy ever”: Wilders announces a radical change of course With the right-wing coalition coming to power, the Dutch right-wing populist Geert Wilders used clear words in his presentation of the coalition agreement.

Geert Wilders in The Hague. France Press agency

Right-wing populist Geert Wilders announced a radical change in the Netherlands’ course. “We are writing history today,” the politician said Thursday in The Hague while presenting the coalition agreement between four right-wing parties.

For the first time in about 20 years, the far-right politician was in the “center of power,” as he put it. “The sun will shine again in Holland.” The anti-Islam party leader promised the “toughest asylum policy ever” and strict restrictions on immigration.

Nearly six months ago, Wilders won the parliamentary elections with his Party for Freedom. But he needed at least two partners to obtain a stable majority. The 60-year-old politician had given up the post of prime minister in order to enable a right-wing government. It is still unclear who will become the new prime minister. The nomination of former Social Democratic Education Minister Ronald Plasterk is being discussed.

In addition to the Party for Freedom, the future government parties are former Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s right-wing liberal VVD, the neo-conservative National Security Council party and the right-wing populist farmers’ party BBB.

The coalition wants to declare a “refugee crisis” so that it can implement emergency measures. Asylum status is to be time-limited, and restrictions on family reunification and social assistance are announced. “The Netherlands should structurally belong to the category of member states with the most stringent admission rules in Europe,” the paper says. The plans also include easing environmental rules for farmers and eliminating sustainable energy subsidies.

It will likely take another four weeks before the new government can take office. First, Parliament will discuss these plans. Then the cabinet must be put together. Former right-wing liberal Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced his retirement from politics and is set to become Secretary General of NATO.

SDA/IEG

