Henry Slade: England center signs new contract with Exeter Chiefs

English midfielder Henry Slade has agreed to a new contract with Exeter Chiefs, which plays in the English Premier League.

The 31-year-old has won 62 caps for England and started all five Six Nations matches this year after being ruled out of last year’s World Cup.

He has been linked with a potential move to France, after the likes of Jacques Noel, Joe Simmonds, Harry Williams and Sam Simmonds left Exeter for the top 14 last summer.

Slade’s previous contract expired this summer, and the decision means he will remain eligible to play in England.

Exeter did not reveal the duration of the new deal.

Rob Baxter, Exeter’s director of rugby, said: “He’s back in the England squad and played very well. He’s a real leader here playing great rugby and playing in big games for us.”

“I can’t say anything that really expresses how well he’s done this year, mentally and physically in his game and his demeanor out there.”

“He has grown this year with the additional responsibility that has been placed on his shoulders, which requires some work.”

Slade is the Premier League’s top scorer this season and has helped Exeter win two Premier League titles and a European Champions Cup since making his debut in November 2012.

In total, he scored 858 points in 230 appearances for the Chiefs, having progressed through their academy system.

“There’s a very strong group coming through now, and I’m enjoying being one of the big boys in a group that has a lot of potential to do some great things,” Slade said.

“Wanting to see what I could achieve with a new squad was a refresher because it presented a new challenge. I’ve been here for 12 years with a lot of the same faces, and it felt like a completely different club this year. Going into pre-season has been an exciting challenge.” .

“I’m more experienced now but I feel like I’ve just hit my peak. I feel like I’m in really good physical shape, and I’m mentally excited about what I’m doing and the opportunities here. So I’m really looking forward to continuing my career here.”