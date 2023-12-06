December 6, 2023

A week later: Britney Spears’ book about everything hits a million

Ulva Robson December 6, 2023 2 min read

stars

Updated November 2, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST

Britney Spears recently published her memoir.
© Imago Images/Everett Collection

Britney Spears sold more than a million copies of her book “The Woman in Me” after just one week — without doing much advertising. But she was unable to break Prince Harry’s record in the United States.

More news about stars and entertainment

Britney Spears’ (41) book “The Woman in Me: My Story” has sold nearly 1.1 million copies in the US after just one week. That reports including “people”. The singer is right behind him Prince Harrywhose book “Reserve” sold about 1.6 million copies in the United States earlier this year. He holds a record. Spears previously claimed her book is the “best-selling celebrity memoir in history.” TMZ wrote.

The autobiography The Woman Inside Me was published on October 24, 2023 Britney Spears She looks back at her life so far. She speaks more frankly than ever before and captivates the whole world with her discoveries. Among other things, she revealed her dramatic relationship with Justin Timberlake (42 years old) and her miscarriage. The 41-year-old also deals with the Mickey Mouse Club and her alcoholic father in her memoir.

More than 1 million people bought the book in the United States within the first week – in print, in advance, as an e-book and as an audiobook. As various reports. Spears had hardly actively promoted her memoir beforehand. So far, she has only said this publicly In an interview with “People” She posted a statement on Instagram after criticism that she deliberately wanted to harm those affected by the book.

See also  Chelsea: Suddenly good news for Thomas Tuchel FC - Football

He also criticized Prince Harry in his memoirs

Prince Harry published his autobiography “Spare” in January 2023. With his memoirs, he caused a lot of excitement, but also astonishment. Above all, he described his broken family relationship with his brother, Prince William (41), and his father, King Charles III. (74). His stepmother, Queen Camilla (76 years old), and his sister-in-law, Princess Kate (41 years old), also get rid of their fats in it.
© 1&1 Mail & Media/Spot on News

JTI certificate

This is how the editorial team works“It teaches you when and what we report bugs, how we handle bugs and where our content comes from. When reporting, we adhere to guidelines Journalism Trust Initiative.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Social Security Agreement with the United Kingdom :: Radio.li

December 6, 2023 Ulva Robson
4 min read

Connie Rayman has actually appeared on these reality TV shows

December 5, 2023 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Duchess Meghan: A sparkling appearance amid the racism scandal

December 5, 2023 Ulva Robson

You may have missed

2 min read

British petition calls for investigation into consequences of Brexit – EURACTIV.de

December 6, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

A week later: Britney Spears’ book about everything hits a million

December 6, 2023 Ulva Robson
4 min read

Wolf Hunting – Politics Instead of Science Determines Minimum Number of Wolf Packs – News

December 6, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

The Big Tennis Revolution: Will Djokovic’s 24 Grand Slam titles soon become history?

December 6, 2023 Eileen Curry