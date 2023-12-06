A week later: Britney Spears’ book about everything hits a million

Britney Spears sold more than a million copies of her book “The Woman in Me” after just one week — without doing much advertising. But she was unable to break Prince Harry’s record in the United States.

Britney Spears’ (41) book “The Woman in Me: My Story” has sold nearly 1.1 million copies in the US after just one week. That reports including “people”. The singer is right behind him Prince Harry whose book “Reserve” sold about 1.6 million copies in the United States earlier this year. He holds a record. Spears previously claimed her book is the “best-selling celebrity memoir in history.” TMZ wrote.

The autobiography The Woman Inside Me was published on October 24, 2023 Britney Spears She looks back at her life so far. She speaks more frankly than ever before and captivates the whole world with her discoveries. Among other things, she revealed her dramatic relationship with Justin Timberlake (42 years old) and her miscarriage. The 41-year-old also deals with the Mickey Mouse Club and her alcoholic father in her memoir.

More than 1 million people bought the book in the United States within the first week – in print, in advance, as an e-book and as an audiobook. As various reports. Spears had hardly actively promoted her memoir beforehand. So far, she has only said this publicly In an interview with “People” She posted a statement on Instagram after criticism that she deliberately wanted to harm those affected by the book.

He also criticized Prince Harry in his memoirs

Prince Harry published his autobiography “Spare” in January 2023. With his memoirs, he caused a lot of excitement, but also astonishment. Above all, he described his broken family relationship with his brother, Prince William (41), and his father, King Charles III. (74). His stepmother, Queen Camilla (76 years old), and his sister-in-law, Princess Kate (41 years old), also get rid of their fats in it.

