Tunnel effect: controlling the speed of particles moving faster than light

According to Einstein’s theory of relativity, nothing can travel faster than light in empty space. But in a certain quantum effect, particles that “break through” a barrier seem to violate this principle. Many sophisticated laboratory experiments have indicated this for years. Now Patrick Schach and Enno Giese from Technical University Darmstadt Propose an alternative experimental approach. Their measurement method aims to show whether quantum objects really take a forbidden shortcut.

According to Schach and Geis, the time it takes for a particle to undergo the tunneling effect has not yet been adequately measured. In the tunnel effect, atoms, electrons and other objects break through obstacles even though their energy is insufficient according to the classical view – as if the ball had simply rolled up a hill without being given sufficient momentum. It seems as if quantum mechanics is showing the way through a secret tunnel, hence the name of the effect.

For decades, various research groups have been studying in more detail how quickly this tunneling occurs. In the course of several difficult experiments, it became clear that particles spend less time in the obstacle than they need to travel the same distance in free space. In the extreme case, when it comes to light particles, this could paradoxically mean: photons rush through the wall at a speed faster than their own speed of light.