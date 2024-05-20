Third win in a row – including a shudder at the end: FCZ beats Lugano 2-1 – Sports

In the penultimate round of the Premier League, FC Zurich beat Lugano 2-1 at home.

Leandret Kamberi gave FCZ the lead in the 12th minute, then Jonathan Okita increased the lead to 2-0 in the 55th minute. Yannis Semenyani reduced the score to 2-1 late (88th place).

YB won 1-0 at the Servette Stadium, mathematically making it the 17th championship title in the club’s history. St. Gallen beat Winterthur 3-1 away from home.

For a long time it looked like a safe win for FCZ at home against the unlucky Lugano. The Zurich team was leading 2-0 until the 88th minute, when Yannis Semenyani collected the ball on the edge of the penalty area and put the ball beautifully into the corner. Yannick Brecher could only watch. Suddenly things were getting interesting again in Letzigrund, but Logano no longer had much chance of equalizing.

Logano was harmless before halftime

The first goal in Letzigrund came in the 12th minute. Jonathan Okita sent a corner kick to Leandret Kamberi. The defender, who was honored before the match with FCZ’s 100th cap, rose unmarked and gave the hosts the lead with a powerful header. This was his fourth goal of the season.

A few moments later, Camberi was once again challenged in his basic competence. In perfect fashion, he blocked the ball from Oran Beslemy inside the penalty area (14th minute), thwarting the innocent visitors’ best chance in a long time.

Logano didn’t have to complain about being further behind at the break. In the 29th minute, Amir Saibi made a 1-on-1 save against Antonio Marchesano. His contract extension was announced before the match (see box). After 4 minutes, Saibei was again challenged against Okita and could only barely make the save.

Antonio Marchisano will remain at FC Zurich. The contract extension with the attacking midfielder was announced ahead of the home match against Lugano. Marchesano has signed a one-year contract until the summer of 2025. The Ticino native joined FCZ from Biel in 2016 and played 274 matches (64 goals) for Zurich. Celebrated cup wins (2018) and championship title (2022) with FCZ.

The FCZ is increasing – and under pressure

As happened in the first half, FC Zurich succeeded in scoring early after the break (55). Okita timed it perfectly and made it 2-0 for the hosts with a follow-up shot past Amir Saibi.

After that, FCZ wanted to limit themselves primarily to counterattacks. But he did not play with them cleanly and did not have any scoring opportunities. The guests were different: Logano increased his speed and had many opportunities. Semenyani (64) and after one minute, Boutani had chances to score.

Ignacio Aliseda hit the crossbar in the 74th minute, and 5 minutes later Brecher was challenged again when he blocked Albian Hajdari’s header. The 1:2 scoreline came shortly before the end of the game and Chiminiani struck too late to pull off a successful comeback in Ticino.

place a team Share Europacp 1 BSC Young Boys Champions League qualifiers (in case of defeat: participation in the Europa League group stage) 2 FC Lugano Champions League Second Qualifying Round (if lost: Europa League Third Qualifying Round; if lost again: Conference League Qualifying Round) 3 Servite Europa League Third Qualifying Round (in case of defeat: Conference League Qualifying Round) 4 Zurich Club The second qualifying round for the conference league 5 FC St. Gallen The second qualifying round for the conference league 6 FC Winterthur –

And this is how it continues

In the final round of the match, which will take place on Saturday evening, FC Lugano hosts Servette (Live on SRF from 8:30pm). Logano was confirmed for second place after Servette was defeated by YB. Zurich is a guest of St. Gallen with the same points in a direct struggle for fourth place. Both of them share fourth place with 57 points, and will qualify for the Conference League at the beginning of next season.