May 12, 2024

Apple apologizes for iPad ad that features a crushed piano

Gilbert Cox May 12, 2024 1 min read

Apple has teased a trailer for its new iPad model, but not in the way the company had hoped. Apple apologized and said it would refrain from broadcasting the ad on television.

May 12, 2024

(Screenshot: YouTube.com)

Apple CEO Tor Mehrin told Advertising Magazine that it is important for the group to design products for creative people AdAge Thursday. “We missed the mark with this video and we are sorry.”

The video was intended to amazingly emphasize the diverse capabilities of the Pro model of the tablet series: musical instruments such as a trumpet and piano as well as paint pots, cameras, sculptures and a video game machine are crushed in a giant press. Then the press opens again – and there’s an iPad inside.

CEO Tim Cook posted the video on Tuesday to introduce the new iPad models on the X.

However, many onlookers expressed outrage at the destruction, even if it appeared to be computer-generated. Criticism spread on the Internet that the video crushed creativity tools. Actor Hugh Grant complained on the online platform X about Silicon Valley’s “destruction of the human experience.” (seda)

