Real Madrid – Kroos-Wink in celebration of the championship: “We will be back in three weeks”

Eight days after clinching the Spanish League title, Real Madrid received the trophy and had a great time with thousands of fans in the city centre. Toni Kroos is "sure we will see each other again here in three weeks" – after the Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund.







Toni Kroos is certain: Real Madrid wins the Champions League

Madrid. but now! Eight days after winning the 36th championship, Real Madrid celebrated on a larger scale in the Spanish capital. The team received the LaLiga trophy in the morning at the Valdebebas training ground and then headed to the city center on their bus.







There she first visited the Madrid government at its headquarters in Puerta del Sol. Toni Kroos on the government balcony: “I’m sure we’ll see each other here again in three weeks.” What he was referring to is that there will be another celebration in the city on June 2, and then even a party at the Bernabeu if the Champions League is won at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 1. In the final, the white ballet will face Borussia Dortmund. By the way, the fans shouted for the German “Tony, quedate” (“Tony, stay”), as did Luka Modric “Luca, quedate”. Their contracts are expiring, as is the case with those of Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vazquez.

After that, the stars went to the town hall at the Cibeles Fountain, and then took an open-top bus to Cibeles, around which a round platform was built as usual. Just before 1.30pm the stars showed themselves off to thousands of fans. Vinicius Junior agreed, among other things: “Nacho, Quidati!”

As Captain: The premiere of Nachos Cibeles

For the first time, Nacho had the honor of hanging the real flag and the real scarf around the Greek goddess Cybele. This tradition is always carried out by the captain in question, the 34-year-old Spaniard since this season after the departure of Karim Benzema. It is not uncommon for a captain to also involve his main representative in the act, and this time Luka Modric will be the second longest serving professional. But this did not happen. Instead, soon after the four leaders Nacho, Modric, Daniel Carvajal and Kroos lifted the trophy again behind Sebille.

Real won the tournament on May 4 – with the help of FC Barcelona. Following their 3-0 win over FC Cádiz, a 4-2 defeat to their arch rivals in the Catalan derby against FC Girona secured the decision on Saturday. After that, the Spanish Football Federation wanted to hand over the cup on Saturday in the 35th round away to Granada (4-0).

However, since Real Madrid, on the one hand, preferred to do so in the presence of their fans, and, on the other hand, did not want to humiliate the relegated club, the settlement became the Sunday for which Los Blancos had already planned celebrations in Madrid. That’s why the awards were only distributed in Valdebebas, and afterwards there was a celebration with the fans in the city.

????????? @Mr.Ancelotti“It’s time to sing the most beautiful song in the world…”#36League pic.twitter.com/NbNmAEfarL – Real Madrid Club ?????????????????????? (@RealMadridien) May 12, 2024

