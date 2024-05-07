People: American star Kim Kardashian in Hamburg

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is making a flying visit to Europe. She came to Hamburg specifically for a short appearance at the OMR digital and marketing trade fair.
HAMBURG – American reality TV star Kim Kardashian landed on a private plane at the business airline lounge at Hamburg Airport on Tuesday afternoon. There, the 43-year-old woman boarded several cars that were waiting with the people accompanying her, according to a photographer from the German News Agency. Kardashian had previously given autographs to several fans and taken selfies with them.
