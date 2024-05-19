Ice Hockey World Championship on Saturday – Canada defeats Finland – Sweden in the quarter-finals – Sports

Canada beat Finland 5-3 and joins Switzerland in Group A.

Thanks to its 7-2 victory over Latvia, Sweden, like Switzerland, booked its quarter-final ticket early.

Germany secures a must-win win over Poland and can continue planning for the knockout stage.

Group A

Canada – Finland 5:3: The two major nations fought a duel at the highest level in Prague, with the outcome favoring Canada. The Maple Leafs took the lead for the first time in the 52nd minute through Brandon Hagel. In the last minute, Dawson Mercer made it all clear with a clean goal.

Finland will be furious with the defeat, as the Nords took a 2-0 lead through Jessi Puljuarvi (2nd) and Valtteri Puustinen (4th). Canada tied thanks to goals from Dylan Cousins ​​(15) and Brandon Tanev (17). The North American national team also found a quick response to Finland’s new lead goal through Pulijärvi in ​​the 37th minute. Owen Power made it 3-3 after just 65 seconds.

Canada is now equal in points with Switzerland at the top of Group A. Meanwhile, Finland has not yet been confirmed to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Owen Power (left) and Dylan Cousins.

Owen Power (left) and Dylan Cousins.

Czech Republic – Great Britain 4:1: The home team shot at British goalkeeper Ben Bownes 20 times in the first half. After only 138 seconds, he had to admit defeat for the first time. Roman Cervenka’s effort was first saved by Pounds, but Lukas Sedlak immediately used the rebound. Two minutes later, Jakub Krejcik increased the score to 2-0.

When Sedlak made it 3-0 just 36 seconds into the second period, it seemed like the game was over. But Ivan Musi made it 1:3 (23rd place) after just 6 seconds of power play. But the British were no longer able to score more than this consolation goal. It was Cervenka who contributed to all four goals scored by the Czech Republic.

With one match and one additional point in their favor, the Czechs lead Group A, ahead of Switzerland and Canada. They face Canada in their final group match on Tuesday.

Group B

Latvia – Sweden 2:7: The Swedes made their decision against Latvia in the second half of the middle third when they scored 3 goals within 26 seconds and the score went from 2:2 to 5:2. They had previously surrendered a 2-0 lead to the team that finished third in last year’s World Cup. Latvia must be concerned about qualifying for the quarter-finals after its second defeat in a row. On the other hand, Tre Kronauer safely qualified to the quarter-finals.

Germany – Poland 4:2: The Germans claimed their third consecutive mandatory win in Ostrava and remain on course for the quarter-finals. Harold Kreis’s side had to shudder against outside Poland. Germany controlled everything until the middle of the final third and led 3-0 thanks to goals from Alexander Ilse (26th), JJ Petrkas (36th) and Yasin Ehles (45th).

But Poland scored a surprise goal through Patrik Wajda in the 54th minute. Two minutes later, Filip Komorski brought the tension back to the match with a score of 2:3. But this only lasted a short time: in the 57th minute Petrka took the decision at 4-2.

France – Slovakia 2:4: The Slovak race is not over against France either. By midway through the match they were three lengths ahead. Former Lausanne and Lugano striker Libor Hodasek scored twice in a 3-0 win – his 4th and 5th World Cup goals – in the space of 7 minutes (23/30). Although France got within a 1:3 deficit thanks to veteran Sascha Traill (36th), Mario Jermain finally managed to establish a 4:1 lead in the final period (49th). This is the fourth consecutive victory for Slovakia, which is now in third place.