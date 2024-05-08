American star Kim Kardashian in Hamburg – Culture and Entertainment

Hamburg (dpa) – American reality TV star Kim Kardashian landed on a private plane at the business aviation lounge at Hamburg Airport on Tuesday afternoon. There, the 43-year-old woman boarded several cars that were waiting with the people accompanying her, according to a photographer from the German News Agency. Kardashian had previously given autographs to several fans and taken selfies with her.

The influencer and entrepreneur traveled from the USA to the Hanseatic city for a quick visit to the digital and marketing trade fair OMR. She was supposed to speak there in the afternoon in front of about 7,000 visitors. Their appearances are also scheduled to be broadcast live on screens in two other exhibition halls. Kardashian has about 363 million followers on Instagram alone.

A few hours ago, she walked the red carpet at the Met Gala 2024 in New York, one of the most important fashion events of the year.

This year, according to organizers’ estimates, about 65,000 people are expected to be in the exhibition halls of the Hamburg TV Tower. The first musical act to appear during the lunch break was Ski Aggu and Otto Waalkes. The Tokyo and Shirin David Hotel were also announced.