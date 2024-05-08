May 8, 2024

American star Kim Kardashian in Hamburg – Culture and Entertainment

Ulva Robson May 8, 2024 1 min read

Hamburg (dpa) – American reality TV star Kim Kardashian landed on a private plane at the business aviation lounge at Hamburg Airport on Tuesday afternoon. There, the 43-year-old woman boarded several cars that were waiting with the people accompanying her, according to a photographer from the German News Agency. Kardashian had previously given autographs to several fans and taken selfies with her.

The influencer and entrepreneur traveled from the USA to the Hanseatic city for a quick visit to the digital and marketing trade fair OMR. She was supposed to speak there in the afternoon in front of about 7,000 visitors. Their appearances are also scheduled to be broadcast live on screens in two other exhibition halls. Kardashian has about 363 million followers on Instagram alone.

See also  Elias Mubarak's wife: Jessica works as a model in Germany | entertainment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

People: American star Kim Kardashian in Hamburg

May 7, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Invictus Games: Prince Harry has to choose between the UK and the USA

May 7, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

No principal residence in Great Britain: New buzz around Prince Harry: Is he still allowed to represent his father?

May 6, 2024 Ulva Robson

You may have missed

2 min read

Britain is building Europe’s first next-generation nuclear fuel plant

May 8, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

American star Kim Kardashian in Hamburg – Culture and Entertainment

May 8, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Dwarf Dragon – Spectrum Science

May 8, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Canada beat Austria in the World Cup test

May 8, 2024 Eileen Curry