Power outage in Erbendorf currently on September 2, 2023: There is a power outage here

In Erbendorf, power went out in the 92681 zip code area Saturday afternoon. Other areas in the region are also affected by the unrest. You can read all the news about today’s power outage in Erbendorf and where to find help here on news.de

Breakdowns and maintenance in Arbendorf currently

In the city of Erpendorf in Bavaria, homes lose power for only 9 minutes per year on average. Also in all other federal states, downtime is limited to a few minutes. In the vast majority of cases, the problems are “just” low voltage problems. According to reports of the Unternehmerauskunft.de portal, there are currently a total of 7 incidents in Erbendorf involving outages in the electricity grid. The network operator responsible for the area is Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. If you would like to learn more about current events in the area, you will find detailed information about the work being done below.

The following disturbance is currently occurring in Erbendorf on September 2, 2023

location turmoil ever since Possibly pinned Neuenreuth, Arpendorf, Arpendorf September 2, 2023, 4:20 p.m September 2, 2023 at 7:20 pm Hoxdorf, Erpendorf, Erpendorf September 2, 2023, 4:20 p.m undefined Altenstädter Straße, Hauxdorf, Erbendorf September 2, 2023, 4:20 p.m undefined Neuenreuth, Arpendorf, Arpendorf September 2, 2023, 4:20 p.m September 2, 2023 at 7:20 pm B22, Crominab (VGem), Erpendorf September 2, 2023, 4:20 p.m September 2, 2023 at 7:20 pm B22, Road Column, Erpendorf September 2, 2023, 4:20 p.m September 2, 2023 at 7:20 pm B 22, Mittelberg, Erpendorf September 2, 2023, 4:20 p.m undefined

(As of: September 2, 2023 at 5:29 PM)

Reporting a power outage in Erpendorf: Where can you go in case of a power outage?

You should of one Power outage If you are affected, first keep calm and check whether the fuse in the fuse box has tripped due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire department rescue control centers; In most cases there is no emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

You can find the Bayerwerk Netz troubleshooting hotline here.

Rules of conduct in the event of a major power outage

If you or even a larger area is affected by a power outage, authorities recommend the following: It is important to be aware of the situation in your area in such a situation. Use the media, listen to local radio stations or read online. Here at news.de you will always find out the current situation in your city. Only in exceptional cases of emergency should you call the emergency numbers 110 (police) and 112 (fire department). If the fault is not yet widely known, inform your electricity grid operator of the details. Reduce electricity and water consumption to a minimum. Finally, in the event of a longer power outage, find out the locations of information points set up by the authorities.

Differences in power grid failures in comparison

Power grid outages occur from time to time, even if they are mostly only regional and temporary. In Germany, a lot of efforts are being made in all areas to ensure uninterrupted energy supply; Statistically speaking, German households have to live without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it is more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes annually) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed closely by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein are the least prone to blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

