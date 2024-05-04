Heidi Klum is confused when she appears on American television: this is what Bill Kaulitz says

Tom (left) often talks about Heidi Klum with his brother Bill Kaulitz (right) on their podcast.Photo: Getty Images North America/Dimitrios Kambouris

This week, Heidi Klum was a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show.” On the popular late-night show, Klum not only interviewed Jimmy Fallon, but also gave a funny singing performance in which her voice was pitched using Auto-Tune technology. There are two clips of her performance online on YouTube, among others.

But it wasn’t just the singing that raised eyebrows: in the comments under the videos, many users reacted with surprise as they agreed that Heidi’s face had changed dramatically and had become unrecognizable.

The current “GNTM” jury foreman’s appearance was also the subject of the podcast “Kaulitz Hills – Mustard from Hollywood” by Heidi’s husband Tom Kaulitz and his brother Bill. The Hotel Tokyo singer told the latest issue how he found his sister-in-law’s appearance on Jimmy Fallon and Tom revealed why he and Heidi are also in New York – But his brother Bill didn’t quite agree with his comments.

Heidi and Tom took a short trip to New York

Without much ado, Tom spoke about his trip to New York with his wife Heidi on the podcast and told listeners: “We were only in New York for three days, it was just a very short trip actually, we were in New York for work.” But Bill did not want to leave this statement alone and immediately interrupted his brother:

"What nonsense, what are you always lying about? It was a special treat."

Bill then revealed the real reason Heidi and Tom are staying in the Big Apple: “I flew over there to look at your new apartment, which is now being finished.” “We combined business with pleasure,” Tom finally corrected himself, confirming that the construction of their New York apartment was finished. Bell added jokingly in this context: “I looked at your apartment, which took three years to build, inspected it and made a checklist. Tell us mere mortals how something like this works.”

In response, Tom explained: “You’re commissioned for something, and at some point, you have to finally see what it looks like and decide whether or not it’s going to turn out the way you want it to.” Unfortunately, the 32-year-old admitted that things didn’t quite go the way he and Heidi had envisioned. But they had a great time in New York, and Tom was excited about his little trip with Heidi.

Appearance on Jimmy Fallon: Brother-in-law Bill raves about Heidi’s appearance

The apartment tour was the fun part of their trip, but the Kaulitzes were also in New York on business. “Heidi was also on the late-night show. We wanted to promote our song ‘Chai Tea with Heidi’. We were with Jimmy Fallon, and I love him so much.”” Tom explained. Bill enthused:

Most users did not share this opinion, or more accurately, they may not have been able to focus on Heidi’s entire appearance because they were distracted by her face. “Wow, she looks so different. She didn’t need to do anything.”“, for example, was one comment in this context. Another said in horror: “This is no longer Heidi. “She didn’t have to rely so much on Botox.”

