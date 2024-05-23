Visit to England: Prince Harry rejected Charles

Prince Harry, who usually resides in California with his wife, Duchess Meghan, and children Archie and Lilibet, returned to his British homeland for a few days at the beginning of May. His stay was dedicated to the “Invictus Games”, a project particularly close to his heart. During his visit to Great Britain there will be no meeting with his father, King Charles III. Or his brother, Prince William, with whom Harry has long had a strained relationship. According to a report byTelegraphCharles made an offer to Harry, but the prince rejected it.

Prince Harry preferred the hotel

Accordingly, Charles is said to have offered his youngest son an overnight stay at one of his royal residences during the three days he spent in Great Britain. Harry and Meghan have not had their own home in Great Britain for some time. But Harry is said to have preferred to stay in a hotel instead of staying with his father.

While he blamed the failure to meet Charles on his busy schedule, the cancellation of the sleepover is said to have had a completely different reason: Harry, who is no longer under police protection in Great Britain, is said to have had security concerns. At a royal residence, such as St James’s Palace, he would have been staying in a “visible location with public entrances and exits and no police protection,” according to The Telegraph. However, he managed to leave the hotel without being noticed.