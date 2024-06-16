The first US presidential debate between incumbent President Joe Biden and Republican challenger Donald Trump on June 27 will have two commercial breaks, which will feature props and muted microphones except when speakers are credited, CNN reported Saturday.

In May, the candidates agreed to face two debates, one to be hosted this month by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash in Atlanta, and the other to be hosted by ABC on Sept. 10.

CNN said on Saturday that the two candidates will stand on the same stage during the 90-minute debate. Stage positions are determined by a coin toss and candidates are given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water, but are not allowed to use props.

“The microphones will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate’s turn,” CNN reported.

CNN, a division of Warner Bros. Discovery, said moderators will “use every means at their disposal to enforce timing and ensure a civilized debate.”

During the two commercial breaks, campaign staff will not be allowed to interact with their candidate and there will be no studio audience.

CNN requires that eligible candidates appear on a sufficient number of state ballots to meet the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to win, and receive at least 15% in four separate national polls.

Robert F. CNN said it was “not impossible” for Kennedy Jr. to run as an independent. He has received at least 15% in three qualifying polls so far and has qualified for election in six states, meaning he will get 89 electoral votes.

The debates, watched live by tens of thousands of viewers in the United States, are fraught with risks for both candidates in a close race.

According to campaign transcripts seen by Reuters, Biden has three favorite debate topics: abortion rights, the state of democracy and the economy.

Trump declined to discuss his rivals during the Republican nomination. His team cited immigration, public safety and inflation as key issues for discussion.