Angela Bovell: American singer who died

Mourning for Angela Bovell: American R&B singer has died at the age of 70. She celebrated her greatest hits with the songs “Too Tough,” “I Try” and “Angel of the Night.”
She is best known for her songs such as “I’m Trying” and “Night Angel”. Now, American R&B singer Angela Bovell (1954-2024) died on June 13 at the age of 70, as her friend and business manager Rich Engel confirmed on her Facebook account. “On behalf of my dear friend Angie, I am sad to announce that she passed away on the morning of June 13.” Writes in a post.
